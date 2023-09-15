Yeri Mayor objects to opening of new factories in community

The frustration of residents over the frequent fires occurring in the Yeri industrial area is justified, and they will not accept the relocation of any other heavy industry to the already burdened area, Mayor Neofytos Papalazarou said.

In response to a fire that broke out inside a factory this morning, Papalazarou mentioned that another fire had occurred at the same factory on October 19, 2021. Since then, the owners have taken measures that appear to have paid off.

He explained that a company firetruck was parked at the factory, which intervened in the early hours of the fire, along with a prompt response from the Fire Department.

The Mayor mentioned that, according to information he received from the factory manager, the fire was caused by a device battery, which was very small and therefore not detected in time for removal during the material sorting and recycling process.

He also stated that last week, he visited the factory along with a team from the Fire Department and the Department of Environment.

“We have contacted all factory owners in the industrial area, and the concerns of the residents have been explained to everyone,” Papalazarou said.

Thorough inspections are carried out at all factories in the area, he stressed, however, due to the area’s existing heavy load, he conveyed that “the municipality will not accept any further industrial transfers and will not grant any additional permits.”

Papalazarou further noted that the municipality is pressuring existing factories to take effective measures for timely firefighting and is cooperating with the Environmental Department to ensure the safety and health of residents.

He also mentioned that hydrants will soon be installed at specific locations indicated by the authorities to facilitate quicker fire extinguishing in case of future incidents.

Read more: