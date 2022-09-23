NewsLocalYeni Safak: daily flights from Russia to breakaway north Cyprus, transfer in...

Yeni Safak: daily flights from Russia to breakaway north Cyprus, transfer in Antalya

Flights
Flights

Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak has reported that daily flight from Russia to breakaway north Cyprus with a transfer in Antalya are on the cards. And that the flights are scheduled to start in November.

However, the Foreign Ministry in Nicosia on Friday repeated that assurances have been given by Moscow that no flights with the Turkish-occupied north are to take place.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which is the only country recognizing the illegal Turkish Cypriot regime there.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, in an interview with RIA Novosti, had announced that a private Russian company applied for flights to the non-recognised entity.

“Details of flights from Russia to the turkish republic of northern cyprus are becoming clearer,” he was quoted saying.

“Flights from Moscow to Ercan Airport, which are planned with a transfer in Antalya, should begin in November. Flights on the Moscow-Antalya-trnc line will be daily,” he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be present on the first flight, Yeni Safak also reported.

On Thursday, Erdogan said he had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin possible flights between Russia and northern Cyprus.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleEurobank Cyprus to terminate negative interest rates on deposits
Next articleInformal working group on halloumi to meet for the first time

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros