Yellow warning until 08:00 Monday

The severe weather conditions, which have been observed since yesterday in Cyprus, continue today, causing many problems, especially in the free province of Famagusta. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning. The warning came into effect from 8:00 am this Sunday until 8:00 am tomorrow, Monday.

Therefore, the Police together with other competent State agencies have been on full alert since dawn yesterday to deal with the severe weather phenomena observed yesterday and today, particularly in Famagusta and Larnaca districts.

The update on the situation on the road network:

Famagusta district

At the moment all roads, which were closed, have been opened and traffic has been restored. However, in two parts of the Protaras – Kavo Greko road there is ground subsidence. These points have been marked and drivers using this road are advised to be very careful.

Larnaca district

At the moment all roads that were closed in the Larnaca district have been opened and traffic has been restored.

Troodos area

The roads leading to Troodos are open to all vehicles. Also open but slippery are the roads Pedoulas – Prodromos, Pedoulas – PINEWOOD – Kakopetrias, Prodromos – Lemithos, Kakopetrias – Karvounas, Pedoulas – Moutoulla, and the road Astromeritis – Troodos, while on the road Vyzakia – Nikitarios there are rocks and dirt from landslides and drivers are advised to be particularly careful.

At the moment there is heavy traffic towards Troodos while at times there is controlled access to the snowfield area.

Due to the constant change in weather conditions, citizens are advised to be informed of the situation by the notices issued by the Police.

Police announcements are posted in a timely manner on the new Police information website (www.cypruspolicenews.com), on the Police Facebook page (Facebook.com/cypruspolice), as well as on the Police Twitter account (twitter.com/Cyprus_Police).

Drivers are urged to drive at low speeds, remain focused and alert at all times, and keep a safe distance from the vehicles ahead to avoid accidents and unpleasant situations.

Police members are on standby to deal with any emergencies.