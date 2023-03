A yellow warning is in effect from Friday evening for isolated strong thunderstorms that will affect the region from time to time, initially the northern, western, and southern coasts and gradually the rest of the region.

Rain intensity is expected to be between 35 and 50 mm per hour, with hail likely to fall.

The warning will be in effect until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

In Troodos, snowfall has been recorded since early Saturday morning.