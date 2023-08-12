NewsLocalYellow warning for Sunday as temperature set to rise to 41 C...

Yellow warning for Sunday as temperature set to rise to 41 C inland

Labour Inspection Department issues advice to employers during heatwave

Health authorities in Cyprus have warned the temperature on Sunday will exceed 40 degrees Centigrade inland and issued a yellow warning in effect from 11am till 5pm.

They stressed that the danger of dehydration and heat stroke if outside for extended periods of time is high.

Moreover, dust particles which are also a health hazard will be in the air all day long.

Specifically, the temperature will rise to 41 degrees Centigrade inland, 34 to 36 degrees Centigrade in coastal areas and 33 degrees Centigrade in the mountains.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
At least six dead as migrant boat crossing Channel from France capsizes
Next article
Perseid phenomenon peaks in Cyprus on Saturday evening-early Sunday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros