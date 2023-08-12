Yellow warning for Sunday as temperature set to rise to 41 C inland

Health authorities in Cyprus have warned the temperature on Sunday will exceed 40 degrees Centigrade inland and issued a yellow warning in effect from 11am till 5pm.

They stressed that the danger of dehydration and heat stroke if outside for extended periods of time is high.

Moreover, dust particles which are also a health hazard will be in the air all day long.

Specifically, the temperature will rise to 41 degrees Centigrade inland, 34 to 36 degrees Centigrade in coastal areas and 33 degrees Centigrade in the mountains.