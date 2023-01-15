Yellow warning: Closed roads due to accumulation of water

The severe weather conditions, which have been observed in Cyprus since yesterday, continue today, causing many problems, especially in the free province of Famagusta. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning. The warning will be in effect from 8:00 am this Sunday until 8:00 am tomorrow, Monday.

According to the Police, at this time in the Larnaca district, the Archbishop Makarios Avenue in Meneou (from Vatyliotis center to STOP kiosk) is closed due to water accumulation.

At the same time, there is an accumulation of water on the roadway under the level crossing near the Panorio Centre in Dromolaxia, making the road dangerous.

Also, dense fog has been observed in the areas of Vavatsinias, Odou, and Lefkara.

Troodos area

Roads leading to Troodos are open ONLY to vehicles equipped with anti-skid chains or four-wheel drive.

Morphou area:

Open but slippery are the roads Pedoulas – Prodromos, Prodromos – Lemithos, Pedoulas – Moutoulla, Pedoulas – PINEWOOD – Kakopetrias, Kakopetrias – Karvounas, Astromeritis – Troodos