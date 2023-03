The yellow warning that the Meteorological Service issued on Saturday afternoon comes into force at 11.00 on Sunday.

According to the Meteorological Service, isolated thunderstorms are expected to affect mainly the northern, mountainous and inland parts of the island. Rainfall is expected to temporarily exceed the rate of 35 millimeters per hour, while hail is likely.

The warning is valid from 11.00 on Sunday until 17.00 the same day.