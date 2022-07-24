Yellow heat warning as 40s to persist next week

Yet another yellow warning is in place for extreme temperatures, as the 40 plus Celsius conditions are set to continue into next week, with the met office predicting that another heatwave is on the way in early August.

The five and a half hour warning ends at five thirty today (Sunday).

A low pressure system is affecting the island, with temperatures rising to 40 Celsius inland, with 35 on southeastern, easterly and northern coastal areas, 32 in the rest of the coastal regions and 29 on the mountains.

Clear skies this evening, with 25 degrees inland, the southeastern and eastern coastal areas, 24 in the west and north, 22 in the rest of the coastal regions and 19 on the mountains.

Heatwave conditions are set to persist through to Wednesday, with temperatures well over the seasonal average.

A red alert for forest fires remains in place.