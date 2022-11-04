Yellow fever mosquitoes found in more areas in Larnaca

The Aedes Aegypti mosquito (also known as yellow fever mosquito), which under conditions may spread infectious diseases like yellow or dengue fever, has been found in more areas of Larnaca, Phileleftheros reported on Friday.

Areas where the mosquitoes have been spotted increased to five from three last week, including the city’s centre.

The Health Services are running a door-to-door effort to raise awareness among Larnaca residents and provide advice to eliminate the mosquito population.

On Thursday, a team of experts visited the Tsiakkilero housing estate and urged residents to reduce points of exposed water at homes and workplaces, which may serve as a breeding ground for the mosquitoes.

These can be clay pots, water collection containers, open tanks, fountains, cans, and other tins filled with stagnant water, flower pots, broken bottles, and car tires.

Herodotos Herodotou, deputy head of the Health Services, who was in Tsiakkilero, said that leaflets with instructions are distributed, while authorities will install traps and then spray the areas where the presence of the mosquitoes will be reported.

The Health Services consider the situation in Larnaca as more manageable compared to Limassol where a different type of mosquito, the “tiger” mosquito has been detected.

As noted, the Aedes Aegypti eggs cannot survive in low temperatures, while “tiger” mosquito eggs show greater tolerance.