NewsLocalYellow alert for strong thunderstorms all across Cyprus in effect till 7pm

Yellow alert for strong thunderstorms all across Cyprus in effect till 7pm

Rain
Rain

A yellow alert for very strong thunderstorms all across Cyprus is in effect from early morning on Monday till 7pm, according to the Meteorological Service.

The intensity of the rain is expected to vary between 35 and 50 mm per hour and hail is likely to also fall, the Service also said.

As for the winds on Monday, these will  be variable, westerly to south-westerly, moderate to strong, force 4 to 5 Beaufort.

The sea will be slight to rough.

And the temperature will rise to 21 C inland and in coastal areas and 11 C in the mountains.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
New Cyprus President Christodoulides in Athens for first overseas official visit
Next article
Despite ban smoking indoors provocatively goes on in restaurants, bars, nightclubs

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros