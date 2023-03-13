Yellow alert for strong thunderstorms all across Cyprus in effect till 7pm

A yellow alert for very strong thunderstorms all across Cyprus is in effect from early morning on Monday till 7pm, according to the Meteorological Service.

The intensity of the rain is expected to vary between 35 and 50 mm per hour and hail is likely to also fall, the Service also said.

As for the winds on Monday, these will be variable, westerly to south-westerly, moderate to strong, force 4 to 5 Beaufort.

The sea will be slight to rough.

And the temperature will rise to 21 C inland and in coastal areas and 11 C in the mountains.