The Meteorological Service on Saturday issued a yellow alert for rain and hail all across Cyprus in effect from 11 am till 6pm.

The winds will be strong, force 4 to 5 Beaufort, mainly westerly to north-westerly.

And the sea slight to moderate.

The temperature will rise to 26 C inland, 22 C to 24 C in coastal areas and 14 C in mountainous areas.