World Conference of Overseas Cypriots ends Friday, diaspora issues discussed

The Cyprus problem, energy, security, the humanitarian issue of the island’s missing persons and problems faced by the diaspora all came under discussion during the World Conference of Overseas Cypriots in Limassol which ends on Friday.

The gathering, which began on Tuesday, brought together the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots (POMAK), the International Coordinating Committee “Justice for Cyprus” (PSEKA) and the Youth of the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots (NEPOMAK).

This year also marked the 20th anniversary since the foundation of NEPOMAK, which was represented at the conference with 140 young men and women of the diaspora.

The gathering highlights the role of Οverseas Cypriots as regards the Cyprus problem and strengthens efforts especially in the USA and the UK – in foreign decision-making centers.

Other important topics discussed this year included the problems faced by the overseas when issuing Cyprus passports or IDs. Demand for Cypriot passports has grown since Brexit.

Moreover, the electronic platform for the diaspora was also presented for the first time at the conference and via which all expatriates will be able to register immediately afterwards.