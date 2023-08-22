World Conference of Cyprus Diaspora opens on Tuesday, US Senator Menendez among participants

US Senator Robert Menendez – an outspoken critic of Turkey for still occupying part of the island – is among the participants at the World Conference of Cyprus Diaspora which opens in Nicosia on Tuesday.

He is set to address the annual three-day diaspora conference which takes place at the University of Nicosia campus on Thursday.

Last month, Menendez had issued a strong statement commemorating the 49th anniversary of the Turkish invasion and occupation of Cyprus on July 20, 1974.

He had unequivocally condemned Turkey’s continued aggressive and antagonistic behavior, including provocative action in Varosha.

He called on President Tayip Erdogan to immediately withdraw the more than 40,000 troops from the Republic’s territory and enable the reunification of Cyprus.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday will address the opening ceremony of the diaspora conference which is attended by some 300 delegates from around the world.

Also attending are foreign ambassadors – including US ambassador Julie Fisher – and political party leaders.

On Thursday, the Conference of the World Coordinating Committee- Justice for Cyprus (Pseka) will take place.

This features a presentation of the activities report by the head of the organisation, Philip Christopher.

In a closed session, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kompos will brief participants on foreign policy matters.

And government spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis will address the topic of international mass media and the contribution of expatriates to the promotion of the Cyprus issue.

Cyprus is divided since 1974 following an invasion by Turkey in full violation of international law and order.