Working week in Cyprus two hours longer than EU average

In 2022, the typical workweek for individuals aged 20-64 residing in Cyprus averaged 39.5 hours.

This exceeds the European Union EU average of 37.5 hours, data published by Eurostat on Wednesday show.

The variation in working hours across EU member states was notably pronounced when examining the average weekly working hours.

Greece claimed the top spot for the longest working weeks, with employees clocking in at 41.0 hours, closely followed by Poland at 40.4 hours. Romania and Bulgaria both recorded an average of 40.2 hours of work per week.

Conversely, the Netherlands boasted the shortest workweek at 33.2 hours, trailed by Germany at 35.3 hours and Denmark at 35.4 hours.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
