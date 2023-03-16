Worker dies in freak labour accident in Aradippou

A 57-year-old man died on Thursday in a freak labour accident in Aradippou.

According to police, the man was hit by a glass frame while working alongside his brother in the Aradippou industrial area.

The accident happened around 9:30 am this morning, while the man was trying to move the frame. Under conditions which are being investigated, the frame broke and injured the man critically.

“It seems that the glass frame broke in an effort to transport it, leading to the injury of the worker who died from bleeding,” labour inspection department senior officer Evangelitsa Tsoulofta told philenews.

The department is investigating the cause of the accident and whether there were violations of workplace safety, she added.

The accident’s location has been cordoned off, while police and the labour inspection department are investigating the case.