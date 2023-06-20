NewsLocalWorker, 61, critical after Aradippou labour accident

Worker, 61, critical after Aradippou labour accident

Ambulance
Ambulance

A 61-year-old man is hospitalised at Nicosia General Hospital’s ICU in critical condition after he was injured in a labour accident in Aradippou on Monday.

According to Larnaca police spokesperson Haris Hadjiyiasemi, the man was injured while working in the Aradippou livestock zone, around 2 pm on Monday afternoon.

Investigations by police and the Labour Inspection Department show that the man fell on asphalt from a height of 1.5 metres while working on a container.

He was first transferred to Larnaca General Hospital where doctors found he had sustained injuries to the head. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was transported to Nicosia General Hospital to undergo surgery for head trauma.

Doctors say he is in a critical condition.

According to official statistics, 30 people died in labour accidents in Cyprus in the past three years. Specifically, there were 16 work-related fatalities in 2020, five in 2021 and nine in 2022.

The total number of labour accidents between 2020 to 2022 was 4,295.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Establishment of Confucius Institute at CUT announced
Next article
Tourist arrivals up by 33% annually in May

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros