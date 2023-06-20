Worker, 61, critical after Aradippou labour accident

A 61-year-old man is hospitalised at Nicosia General Hospital’s ICU in critical condition after he was injured in a labour accident in Aradippou on Monday.

According to Larnaca police spokesperson Haris Hadjiyiasemi, the man was injured while working in the Aradippou livestock zone, around 2 pm on Monday afternoon.

Investigations by police and the Labour Inspection Department show that the man fell on asphalt from a height of 1.5 metres while working on a container.

He was first transferred to Larnaca General Hospital where doctors found he had sustained injuries to the head. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was transported to Nicosia General Hospital to undergo surgery for head trauma.

Doctors say he is in a critical condition.

According to official statistics, 30 people died in labour accidents in Cyprus in the past three years. Specifically, there were 16 work-related fatalities in 2020, five in 2021 and nine in 2022.

The total number of labour accidents between 2020 to 2022 was 4,295.