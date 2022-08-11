Work at Zouhouri Mosque square to be completed by end of September

The work to restore the building of the Zouhour Mosque complex and of the surrounding square in Larnaca is at the final stage and is expected to be completed by the end of September.

As Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras said, the complex area, which includes the old Turkish Cypriot market, the garden, and the mosque is in the urban center of the town and one of the most ancient monuments of Larnaca.

He said estimated expenses for the project amounted to 2.9 million euros and will be co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, within the framework of the operational program ‘Competitiveness and Sustainable Development.’

In reply to a relevant question, the mayor mentioned that there have been some justified delays caused due to the fact that the building had been closed for decades.