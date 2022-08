After two years, it seems that work to fix the road toward Petra tou Romiou is reaching the final stage.

The work has delayed a lot due to some particular problems of the ground that emerged during the project. Consequently, the contractors sent a letter to the Transport Ministry requesting an extension of at least five months, while the schedule was more and more delayed also due to the pandemic.

The project was initially expected to be completed at the end of October 2021.