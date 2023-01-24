Work accidents decreased by 7% in 2022 – Labour Minister

Work accidents in Cyprus decreased by 7% in 2022, Minister of Labour and Social Insurance, Kyriacos Koushos said on Tuesday.

The Minister was speaking on the sidelines of a press conference, held at the Ministry of Labour, to present a collaboration between the Department of Labour Inspection and the CERIDES Center of Excellence in a bid to create conditions for a healthy and safe working environment.

“We focus our actions on the protection of human life and the health of workers, giving particular importance to the reduction of occupational accidents, occupational diseases and dangerous incidents in the workplace,” the Minister said during the press conference.

Koushos also added that through the cooperation of the two institutions, the aim is to devise policies to ensure the health and safety of employees, the quality of human life and the sustainability of businesses.

According to Koushos, this collaboration contributes decisively to the education and training of the staff of the Department of Labour Inspection in relation to new developments in the sector, assisting the effective exercise of their duties, through specially designed training programs as well as through the Master’s Programme in occupational safety and health.