Women teachers in State Institutes of Further Education discriminated-Ombudsman

The Ombudsman’s Office has recommended that the Ministry of Education proceeds retroactively with a new calculation of the grading units of affected women teachers in State Institutes of Further Education.

The recommendation was prompted by complaints filed by women teachers deprived of maternity leave in the some 40 State Institutes all across Cyprus, Philenews reported on Monday.

The Institutes, housed in public primary and secondary schools, are attended by more than 17.000 pupils every year.

Specifically, the Ombudsman’s Office has examined two complaints concerning the conditions for the purchase of services from trainers for teaching in the evening programme of the Ministry.

The complainants allege that, by these terms, dozens of women working in the evening programmes have been deprived of their right to maternity leave.

Essentially, the complaint is directed against the new system of grading for recruitment to these Institutes, under which teachers are evaluated for the purposes of recruitment or placement.

More specifically, they get one point of teaching experience for work that has been carried out for a total period of more than five months (i.e. five plus one day) – a provision which came in effect in 2021-22.

This means that women who during a nine-month school year took a four-month maternity leave – and therefore have teaching experience equal to or less than 5 months – cannot receive the full teaching experience unit.