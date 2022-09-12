Women army officers face unequal treatment and discrimination

Women permanent National Guard officers face unequal treatment and discrimination at work due to their gender, MPs heard at a House Human Rights Committee.

The discussion concerned 471 women hired as volunteers during the years 1993, 1995, and 1997 who have been requesting compensation for the years they have been employed in the National Guard’s lower ranks.

As the women said before the Committee, their career has not advanced since they have not been promoted or had any financial advancement and as a result, their pension is reduced compared to one of their male colleagues.

In a statement after the meeting, Irene Charalambidou, President of the Human Rights Committee said that the members of the Committee have requested a meeting with the Defense Minister to discuss ways to adopt the suggestions to restore the injustice that these women suffer.