Woman sustains head and nose injuries during Easter Sunday home invasion (update 1)

A woman in Limassol sustained brain injury and a broken nose during a home invasion in Limassol just before midnight on Easter Sunday.

The would be hooded robber broke in and started punching her in the face, repeatedly calling out ‘cash’, in English. In her only defence, the 54 year old started calling out for help at which point the man fled.

Police rushed to the scene and following a tip off they spotted the 30 year old lurking in the yard of a 2nd nearby home.

He was found in possession of almost 3 thousand euro in cash, 12 firecrackers and six grams of cannabis, along with a wrench and three keys used to break into homes.

The assailant was arrested for illegal possession of property, breaking and entering materials, homemade explosives and a knife. Blood stains were found on his clothes, believed to be of the woman he attacked. They are being identified in lab tests.

His hood was discovered between the house of the victim and the area where the attacker was found. He was remanded for eight days by the district court in Limassol.

The woman is being treated at the city’s general hospital for a brain hematoma and a nose fracture, with her condition not considered life threatening.

The local CID is investigating.