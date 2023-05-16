NewsLocalWoman sentenced to 16 months in prison for NY Eve Aradippou fatal...

Woman sentenced to 16 months in prison for NY Eve Aradippou fatal collision

Two sought for suspected sham marriage

Larnaca District Court has handed a 16-month prison sentence to a 42-year-old woman found guilty of causing a fatal road collision on December 31, 2020.

The incident resulted in the death of 35-year-old Christakis Christodoulou, a resident of Aradippou.

The accident took place around noon on December 31, 2020, on Makarios Avenue in Aradippou.

The victim, riding a motorcycle, crushed with a vehicle driven by the defendant. He was immediately transported to Larnaca General Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

In addition to the prison sentence, the Court also imposed eight penalty points on the woman, as well as a three-month driving license suspension following her release.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Police scanning missing persons files after human bones found in Paphos

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros