Woman sentenced to 16 months in prison for NY Eve Aradippou fatal collision

Larnaca District Court has handed a 16-month prison sentence to a 42-year-old woman found guilty of causing a fatal road collision on December 31, 2020.

The incident resulted in the death of 35-year-old Christakis Christodoulou, a resident of Aradippou.

The accident took place around noon on December 31, 2020, on Makarios Avenue in Aradippou.

The victim, riding a motorcycle, crushed with a vehicle driven by the defendant. He was immediately transported to Larnaca General Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

In addition to the prison sentence, the Court also imposed eight penalty points on the woman, as well as a three-month driving license suspension following her release.