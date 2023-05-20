Woman robbed on her way to church

On Friday afternoon, a 73-year-old woman was on her way to church in the area of Apostles Peter and Paul in Limassol when she was brutally robbed. The elderly woman ended up in hospital after being attacked by an unknown person who stole her handbag.

According to the police, the 73-year-old was walking on a local street when she was attacked by an unidentified person. The assailant allegedly pushed her causing the elderly woman to fall to the ground and subsequently snatched her bag and fled.

According to the complaint, the bag contained a sum of money of about 400 euros and the keys to her house.

The woman was taken by ambulance to the Limassol General Hospital where she was kept for treatment as she sustained a fracture to her head and hip.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area in an attempt to collect evidence that will lead them to the perpetrator.