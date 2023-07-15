Woman organises rescue of 10 dogs after finding them abandoned on Xylofagou beach

A woman on Friday organised the rescue of ten emaciated stray dogs which she found at a deserted beach near Panayia Chapel in Xylofagou.

Using social media posts, the woman mobilised volunteers from animal welfare organisations, who promptly informed the Veterinary Services. The volunteers managed to save seven of the dogs, one of which suffered from heatstroke and was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

The remaining dogs were transferred to private shelters, including “Merlin’s Haven,” owned by Lynn Morris, a British expatriate.

In an interview with Phileleftheros, Morris highlighted the insufficient support provided by local authorities and the police to animal welfare organisations. “We don’t receive assistance in such cases. The volunteers rescued some of the dogs found, none of which had microchips. Currently, we have five dogs from Xylofagou in our shelter, but there are many more left in the Famagusta district whose owners abandon them. The government must enforce microchipping for animals and find a way to compel owners to comply.”

Amidst these allegations against animal welfare organizations, there are claims that some of the dogs might be deliberately left in the area by workers from the Xylofagou Community Council, which lacks a shelter for stray dogs, violating the legislation.

Responding to accusations, Georgios Tasou, the mayor of Xylofagou, denied that any council employees were responsible, saying, “We were just informed about this incident. Unfortunately, some irresponsible individuals abandon dogs and cats there. Whenever we become aware of strays, we take them in and try to find a shelter for them.”

When asked why the procedures for establishing a shelter for stray dogs, as required by the law, were not initiated, Tasou explained, “Unfortunately, there is no suitable space in Xylofagou.” He further suggested that the state should create regional shelters for stray animals to address the issue effectively.

The Veterinary Services stated that it is the obligation of municipalities to maintain shelters for stray dogs, with the District Administration being the competent authority for their oversight.