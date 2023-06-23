NewsLocal(Update) Woman falsely diagnosed with metastatic cancer is suing state hospital, oncology...

(Update) Woman falsely diagnosed with metastatic cancer is suing state hospital, oncology centre

Biopsy 1068x713
Biopsy 1068x713

A 40-year-old woman and her family who went through hell after a wrong biopsy had her as a metastatic cancer patient is suing the Nicosia General Hospital and the BoC Oncology Centre.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that the wrong result was given to her four months ago and told she had about six months to live.

The woman was even assigned a course of chemotherapy – which she did not start – however, a re-testing of the biopsy sample showed it belonged to another patient who probably is still unaware he/she has cancer.

The shocking case is recorded in a letter sent from the complainant’s lawyer to both medical institutions on Wednesday.

Lawyer Theodoulos Papavasiliou is demanding answers to all questions raised after the complainant requested and obtained a scientific DNA test of that biopsy showing her alleged metastatic cancer.

A Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre insider told Philenews this is a serious complaint which is being investigated thoroughly. No comment was received from the Nicosia General Hospital.

(An earlier version of this story wrote that the woman underwent chemotherapy).

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Pakistan says at least 350 nationals were on boat that sank off Greece
Next article
Health Ministry orders probe into false cancer diagnosis

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros