(Update) Woman falsely diagnosed with metastatic cancer is suing state hospital, oncology centre

A 40-year-old woman and her family who went through hell after a wrong biopsy had her as a metastatic cancer patient is suing the Nicosia General Hospital and the BoC Oncology Centre.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that the wrong result was given to her four months ago and told she had about six months to live.

The woman was even assigned a course of chemotherapy – which she did not start – however, a re-testing of the biopsy sample showed it belonged to another patient who probably is still unaware he/she has cancer.

The shocking case is recorded in a letter sent from the complainant’s lawyer to both medical institutions on Wednesday.

Lawyer Theodoulos Papavasiliou is demanding answers to all questions raised after the complainant requested and obtained a scientific DNA test of that biopsy showing her alleged metastatic cancer.

A Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre insider told Philenews this is a serious complaint which is being investigated thoroughly. No comment was received from the Nicosia General Hospital.

(An earlier version of this story wrote that the woman underwent chemotherapy).