Woman attacked by robbers inside her own home in Famagusta area

Break-in

 

Two men have been arrested in connection with conspiracy to commit a felony, breaking and entering, attempted robbery, threats and using force causing grievous bodily harm.

According to a complaint filed by a woman living in the free Famagusta area, a 25 and 26 year old broke into the home and attacked her on January 30th, demanding cash and jewellery.

She refused and resisted, as they searched the house, finding nothing and fleeing the scene, leaving the woman injured.
Following evidence gathering and evaluation, two men were arrested yesterday afternoon and early today.
They were remanded in custody by the Assize Court in Famagusta.
By Constantinos Tsintas
