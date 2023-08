Police in Limassol on Thursday arrested a Vietnamese woman in connection with the attack and stabbing of a 49-year-old woman, also from Vietnam, late on Tuesday.

The attack took place around 11:00 pm when the victim was walking in a central Limassol area. She suffered wounds to the neck and arm.

She was rushed to Limassol General Hospital and later to a private clinic for specialized surgery.

Investigations are ongoing, police also said.