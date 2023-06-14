Woman arrested after seen wearing stolen bracelet in Facebook pictures

Police in Paphos arrested a 54-year-old woman on suspicion of theft after she was seen wearing an allegedly stolen bracelet in pictures posted on Facebook.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, on June 12, a 47-year-old woman reported to authorities that jewellery worth around €3,650 had been stolen from her home.

In the report, the complainant said she had reason to believe that a 54-year-old woman, who helps her clean her house, was behind the theft, as she saw her on Facebook, wearing a bracelet resembling one that was stolen from her home.

Police arrested the 54-year-old woman on Tuesday, June 13. According to Nicolaou, officers found jewellery in her place of residence that she was not able to account for.

She denies any involvement in the case.