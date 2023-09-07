Woman, 74, gets 15 months imprisonment for running over girl in Paphos

A 74-year-old Greek Cypriot woman on Wednesday was sentenced to 15 months in prison over the death of a 10-year-old girl in a road accident in Paphos in November 2019.

Primary school student Nelina Fakliska, from Bulgaria but a permanent resident of Paphos, was on the pedestrian crossing on Tassos Papadopoulos Avenue when she got run over by the elderly driver.

The pedestrian crossing is just outside the girl’s school and the girl had waited for the green light before attempting to go to the other side.

The Paphos District Court found the 74-yar-old woman guilty of causing death due to a reckless and inconsiderate action.

She will also be deprived of her driving license – which was expired at the time of the accident – for 24 months and slapped with eight points as a penalty.

Eye witnesses said the grandfather of the little girl was walking along with her, holing her had till the moment the crossing’s green light came one.

