Wizz Air celebrates 6 million passengers at Larnaca airport

Wizz Air celebrated carrying six million passengers to and from Larnaca airport.

Τo highlight this milestone, the airline gave its 6 millionth passenger a travel voucher, Wizz Air said in a press release.

“Larnaca Airport is a key airport for Wizz Air’s base and its operations. As a result of the continuous development of the airline and the introduction of new routes, the number of passengers carried has progressively increased over the years. This remarkable achievement is evidence of Wizz Air’s continued popularity and strong demand for low-fare flights to and from Cyprus,” the company said.

Since the launch of its operations at Larnaca in 2010, Wizz Air has established itself as a key player in the market of Cyprus, connecting passengers to a total number of 31 destinations in 18 countries such as Athens, Copenhagen, Damman, Jeddah, Kutaisi, London Gatwick, Krakow, Prague, Rome, Tel Aviv, Yerevan and more.

Speaking about this milestone, Zsuzsa Trubek, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air underlined: “We are proud to have reached the milestone of carrying 6 million passengers at Larnaka International Airport. It is a proof of the trust our passengers have placed in WIZZ over the years. We remain committed to offering the lowest fares, excellent service, and an extensive network of destinations to cater to the evolving needs of our customers. ”

Maria Kouroupi, Senior Manager of Aviation Development and Communication of Hermes Airports stated, “Wizz Air’s success in Cyprus aligns with Hermes strategy to enhance air connectivity with year-round flights and promote sustainable tourism. This partnership has significantly contributed to the growth of Cyprus economy and tourism. We are proud to be a part of Wizz Air’s remarkable journey and eagerly anticipate continuing this successful partnership for many more milestones in the future.”

