Wizz Air announces new Larnaca-Abu Dhabi connection

Wizz Air on Tuesday announced a new route from Larnaca to Abu Dhabi, with fares starting from 49.99 euros.

The route will commence on July 3, 2023, and will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Zsuzsa Trubek, Corporate Communications Manager of Wizz Air said: “It is our pleasure to add more holiday and city break destinations to our network from Larnaca, providing our Cypriot customers with more opportunities to explore new cities and enjoy their vacation. At WIZZ, we remain committed to offering low-fare routes to a range of exciting destinations and look forward to welcoming passengers onboard our young and sustainable Airbus aircraft fleet.”

In September, the company announced an expansion of its operations in Larnaca, adding new destinations to its itinerary, whilst increasing frequencies on over 30 existing routes, including London, Rome, Milan, Barcelona, Paris, Brussels-Charleroi, Dortmund, Eindhoven, Madrid and Tel Aviv.

Read more: