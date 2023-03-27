Wizz Air adds another plane, three new routes to Larnaca fleet

Wizz Air announced that it is adding a third plane to its Larnaca fleet while expanding its itinerary to include three new routes to Saudi Arabia.

According to an announcement, the airline will start flying to Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh.

In September, the company announced an expansion of its operations in Larnaca, adding new destinations to its itinerary, whilst increasing frequencies on over 30 existing routes, including London, Rome, Milan, Barcelona, Paris, Brussels-Charleroi, Dortmund, Eindhoven, Madrid and Tel Aviv.

