Winter magic in snow-covered Troodos (VIDEO)

The magic of snow-covered Troodos is enough to take your breath away, as the video released by the mountainous area’s Police shows:

However, due to the prevailing winter weather conditions, open only to four-wheel drives and vehicles with snow chains are the following roads:

Platres-Troodos

Karvounas-Troodos

Prodromos-Troodos

Pedoulas-Troodos

Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria

Prodromos-Platres Prodromos-Lemythou

Moreover, there is a yellow warning for heavy rain and isolated strong thunderstorms on Wednesday all across the Mediterranean island. This is in effect between 7 am and 7pm.

And temperatures will peak at 12 C inland, 14 C to 15 C in coastal areas and 2 C in the mountains on Wednesday.

At night they are expected to drop to 3 C around Nicosia, around 5 C in the east and south coasts and around 10 C in the west and north coasts. As for Troodos, the temperature will drop to -2 C.