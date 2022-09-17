Wine Festival to open its gates today in Limassol

The 61st Wine Festival will open its gates at the Municipal Garden of Limassol today and will remain open until 25 September.

The opening ceremony will take place at 20:00 and then various events will take place.

There are pavilions on both sides of the main entrance belonging to the Limassol wineries including ETKO, KEO, LOEL, SODAP, and LAONA, where the visitors can taste, free of charge, all kinds of wines.

During the event, visitors will also enjoy a celebration of food since there is a variety of kiosks that cook Cypriot food. Visitors will also get to listen to Cypriot music and watch Cypriot and Greek dancing.