NewsLocalWine Festival to open its gates today in Limassol

Wine Festival to open its gates today in Limassol

The 61st Wine Festival will open its gates at the Municipal Garden of Limassol today and will remain open until 25 September.

The opening ceremony will take place at 20:00 and then various events will take place.

There are pavilions on both sides of the main entrance belonging to the Limassol wineries including ETKO, KEO, LOEL, SODAP, and LAONA, where the visitors can taste, free of charge, all kinds of wines.

During the event, visitors will also enjoy a celebration of food since there is a variety of kiosks that cook Cypriot food. Visitors will also get to listen to Cypriot music and watch Cypriot and Greek dancing.

By gavriella
Previous articlePresident Anastasiades to address UN General Assembly, to meet foreign leaders
Next articleTourists get lost in forest area of Machairas Forest

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros