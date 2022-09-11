Wine Festival after two years of pandemic

After two years of the Covid-10 pandemic and several restrictions, the Wine Festival will once open its doors in Limassol on 17 September, promising a series of enriched and new events.

During the 61st Wine Festival, visitors will have the opportunity to taste the dozens of Cypriot wines, have a wonderful time and leave with beautiful memories from the island’s tradition and history.

The impressive Vraka Man, symbol of the Festival, has already taken its place and the Limassol Municipality has started the countdown.

This year, the biggest institution of the town will be also transferred to the various districts of the town, giving the opportunity to the citizens to get in touch with tradition.

Limassol Mayor Nikos Nicolaides said the Municipality “is ready to host thousands of visitors and has created the best possible conditions for an impressive return of the Festival after two years of the pandemic.”

The program will include artists and singers from Greece and Cyprus who will perform every night and during the Festival five taverns will operate with music and food at good prices.