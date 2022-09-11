NewsLocalWine Festival after two years of pandemic

Wine Festival after two years of pandemic

Vraka
Vraka

After two years of the Covid-10 pandemic and several restrictions, the Wine Festival will once open its doors in Limassol on 17 September, promising a series of enriched and new events.

During the 61st Wine Festival, visitors will have the opportunity to taste the dozens of Cypriot wines, have a wonderful time and leave with beautiful memories from the island’s tradition and history.

The impressive Vraka Man, symbol of the Festival, has already taken its place and the Limassol Municipality has started the countdown.

This year, the biggest institution of the town will be also transferred to the various districts of the town, giving the opportunity to the citizens to get in touch with tradition.

Limassol Mayor Nikos Nicolaides said the Municipality “is ready to host thousands of visitors and has created the best possible conditions for an impressive return of the Festival after two years of the pandemic.”

The program will include artists and singers from Greece and Cyprus who will perform every night and during the Festival five taverns will operate with music and food at good prices.

By gavriella
Previous articleKing Charles proclaimed monarch from St James’s Palace balcony
Next articleBack to school for students of public elementary and kindergarten schools

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros