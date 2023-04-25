Widow of soldier killed on RAF base Akrotiri appeals on Tuesday for new inquest

In a court hearing in Nicosia on Tuesday the widow of a Yorkshire soldier killed on RAF base in Akrotiri when he was hit by a car driven by a US serviceman will call for a fresh inquest.

Sally Oxley believes there are “discrepancies” in witness accounts of the death of Colour Sergeant Anthony Oxley back in 2016.

Anthony Oxley, who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan, died while on deployment after a crash at the RAF Akrotiri base. He left behind a daughter and three stepchildren.

The then 40-year-old, from Ryhill, near Wakefield, was riding a motorbike when he was involved in a crash with a Toyota Corolla driven by an American serviceman. The US driver has never been publicly named.

After the crash, jurisdiction over the case was handed to US authorities who determined no charges would be brought.

A 2018 inquest in Wakefield recorded a narrative verdict, concluding that Anthony Oxley’s death was the result of a road traffic collision.

His widow has described that inquest as ‘cursory’ and says there is further evidence to be examined and witnesses that could be called.

She said: “I deserve the truth, my children deserve the truth and my husband didn’t serve for 21 years to be treated this way.”

