Where will the 36 new traffic cameras be installed?

The Department of Electrical and Mechanical Services is expecting the delivery of 36 new traffic cameras by next Tuesday, Phileleftheros reports.

According to information, 20 fixed and 16 mobile cameras will be installed gradually, to provide drivers with some time to adjust.

The issue was discussed at the Road Safety Council on Monday. Participants said that the use of traffic cameras led to a reduction in traffic deaths last year. Transport Minister Yannis Karousos, cited a 17% reduction in fatal road collisions last year, with the death toll at 37, being the lowest in Cyprus since records have been kept.

He added that the aim is to reduce road deaths by 50% by 2030.

The new locations where cameras will be installed in Nicosia are:

The intersection of Strovolou and Machaira avenues.

The intersection of Archhbishop Makarios Avenue with Digeni Akrita and Spyrou Kyprianou avenue (Lykavitos traffic lights).

The intersection of Griva Digeni avenue with Prodromou avenue.

The interesction of Lemesou Avenue with Armenias avenue.

In Limassol the two locations where cameras will installed are: