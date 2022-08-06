Where to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on Sunday

Rapid Antigen Testing Units – 7 August 2022
It is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.
On Sunday, 7 August 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating in the following areas:
|
District
|
Location of testing units
|
Operating hours
|
Telephone
|
Lefkosia
(3 units)
|
Nicosia Mall
|
11 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area, behind entrance)
|
11 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Agion Konstantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri
|
1 pm – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Lemesos
(2 units)
|
Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|
11 am – 6 pm
|
99082254
|
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|
11 am – 6 pm
|
99082254
|
Larnaka
(1 unit)
|
Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|
11 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Pafos
(1unit)
|
Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|
11 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Ammochostos
(1 unit)
|
Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|
11 am – 6 pm
|
94041843