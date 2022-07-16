Where to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on Saturday

Rapid Antigen Testing Units – 16 July 2022
It is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.
On Saturday, 16 July 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating in the following areas:
|
District
|
Location of testing units
|
Operating hours
|
Telephone
|
Lefkosia
(4 units)
|
Nicosia Mall
|
11 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area, behind entrance)
|
11 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Dali Community Clinic
|
1 pm – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Peristerona Community Council
|
1 pm – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Lemesos
(2 units)
|
Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|
11 am – 6 pm
|
99082254
|
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|
11 am – 6 pm
|
99082254
|
Larnaka
(1 unit)
|
Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|
11 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Pafos
(1unit)
|
Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|
11 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Ammochostos
(1 unit)
|
Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|
11 am – 6 pm
|
94041843