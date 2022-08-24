When schools will open and what measures are being considered

After almost three months of summer holidays the time has come for the opening of school units and deliberations at the Health and Education Ministries are intensive so that this will not affect negatively the good epidemiological image recently seen in Cyprus.

For the school year 2022-2023, High School teachers will return to their duties on 1 September and High School student will go back to school on 7 September. Regarding elementary schools, teachers will return on 5 September and students on 12 September.

It is the third year that schools will operate in fear of increasing Covid cases. Consequently, they will open on the basis of protocols that will be prepared by the Health Ministry. One of the measures under examination is the use of mask for children over 12 and it is a given that all students will return to schools after having a raid test.