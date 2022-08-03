When Monkeypox patients are released from isolation

The confirmed case of Monkeypox in Cyprus was something that the Health Ministry and the epidemiologists were expecting since the disease has been found in almost all European countries.

Yesterday we had the island’s first case of the contagious disease, a 40-year-old man who had been travelling recently and was diagnosed with the infection. The man is now being treated at Nicosia General Hospital in a specially designated area.

According to the Health Ministry’s protocol, confirmed cases are released after evaluation of the doctor who confirms that the rashes have been healed. This, according to the protocol, ranges between two to four weeks.