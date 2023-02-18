What we need to know about Marburg virus

Regarding the cases of Marburg virus disease recorded in Equatorial Guinea and other African countries, the Ministry of Health informs that the Medical and Public Health Services are closely monitoring the data on the course of the virus and there will be a further announcement to inform citizens if necessary.

As stated in a statement from the Ministry of Health, confirmed cases have so far only been reported in the province of Kie Ntem in Equatorial Guinea (https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/watch/marburg-equatorial-guinea).

The World Health Organization (WHO) is working with local health authorities to identify cases and conduct contact tracing.

According to the US CDC the risk level for travellers is at the lowest level and it is recommended that those visiting the affected area should:

Avoid contact with sick people who have symptoms such as fever, muscle pain and rash.

Avoid contact with blood and other bodily fluids.

Avoid contact with fruit bats and the caves and mines where they live.

Avoid contact with primates (e.g. chimpanzees).

Travelers to this area should isolate themselves and seek medical attention immediately if they develop fever, chills, muscle pain, rash, sore throat, diarrhea, weakness, weakness, vomiting, stomach pain, or unexplained bleeding or bruising during or after travel (up to 21 days).

It is stressed that the Medical Services have recently updated the relevant protocols and the action plan for the management of cases of haemorrhagic fever.