What is streptococcus A infection and protective measures that must be taken

Health authorities in Cyprus are on alert following an increase in cases of invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS) disease worldwide along with a rise in related deaths.

On Wednesday, a four-year-old girl – the first case of group A streptococcus reported on the island was rushed to Israel from Nicosia’s Makarion Hospital for specialized treatment.

Children under 10 years of age represent the most affected age group.

Group A Streptococcus is a group of Gram-positive bacteria which can be carried in human throats or skin; it is responsible for more than 500,000 deaths annually worldwide.

Transmission occurs by close contact with an infected person and can be passed on through coughs, sneezes, or contact with a wound.

The infection commonly causes mild illnesses such as tonsillitis, pharyngitis, impetigo, cellulitis and scarlet fever.

Invasive group A streptococcus infections are easily treated with antibiotics, and a person with a mild illness stops being contagious after 24 hours of treatment.

Contact your doctor immediately if:

The child’s symptoms do not improve.

Your child is eating less than normal

Your child is showing signs of dehydration

Your baby is under 3 months old and has a temperature of 38℃ or higher or is older than 3 months old and has a temperature of 39℃ or higher

Your child seems very tired or irritable

Protective measures

Good hands hygiene

Adherence to personal hygiene measures

Use of tissue for coughing and sneezing or use of inner elbow

Avoiding crowded indoor areas

It is recommended that children with fever or onset of respiratory symptoms remain at home.

Avoid using common household utensils

Ventilation of rooms