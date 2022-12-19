What Cypriots buy, listen and watch on internet-ICT survey 2022

The share of households in Cyprus this year with internet access has risen to 93%, according to the results of the survey on information and communication technologies (ICT) usage and e-commerce in businesses in 2022.

The survey also shows how Cypriots use the internet, what they buy, listen and watch.

Specifically, 75.8% of people who had put an order for goods or services online in the first quarter of 2022 went for clothes, shoes or accessories.

At the same time, 71.8% ordered and received goods and services from restaurants, fast-food chains and catering services.

The survey also shows that 34.5% of people ordered sports goods (excluding sportswear) and 30.6% went for computers, tablets, mobile phones or accessories.

This was followed by food or drinks from shops or meal suppliers and cosmetics, beauty or wellness products with 22.2% and 21.1% respectively.

The most common services that people buy or pay a subscription for online are movies or series as a streaming or download service (45.0%). Music as a streaming service, online games and computer or other software as downloads follows with 10.5%, 5.4% and 5.2% respectively.

And 13.4% of people who placed orders in the first quarter of 2022 bought online tickets for cultural events and 12.4% for sporting events.