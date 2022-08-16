What animals are allowed in Cyprus

Following the recent turmoil created in relation to the Serval cat Berton that finally died and as a result the pro-animal movements, the Party Animal and the Ecologists reacted strongly protesting outside the Parliament, questions arose regarding the legislation about animals.

Domestic animals can enter Cyprus only through the International Airports of Larnaca and Paphos and the Ports of Limassol and Larnaca.

The following breeds and crosses cannot be imported into Cyprus:

Pit Bull Terrier or American Pit Bull

Japanese Tosa or Tosa Inu

Dogo Argentino or Argentinian Mastiff

Fila Braziliero or Brazilian Mastiff

Dogs and cats from peninsular Malaysia are prohibited from entering Cyprus unless they are accompanied by a health certificate from the Veterinary Authorities of Malaysia confirming that the dog or cat

Has had no contact with pigs during at last the past 60 days prior to export. Has not lived in a place where case of Nipah disease have been confirmed during the past 60 days Has been tested with negative a result to an IgG capture ELISA test carried out in a laboratory approved for testing for Nipah disease viruses within 10 days of exports.

Cats may only enter Cyprus from Australia under the condition that they have not lived in areas where cases of Hendra disease have been confirmed during the past 60 days.

All dogs, cats and ferrets must have proof of a current rabies vaccination administered after a microchip was implanted to enter Cyprus.

The Veterinary Services clarified that there is no detailed list with the animals that are prohibited in Cyprus but anything not included in the rules of the relevant legislation is not permitted to enter Cyprus.