West Ham fan in critical condition after falling out of moving mini-bus on Paphos-Limassol highway

A 38-year-old British man and fan of West Ham is in critical condition in Nicosia General Hospital after having fallen out of a moving mini-bus along the Paphos-Limassol highway on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was intoxicated and among a group of West Ham fans who came to Cyprus early ahead of Thursday’s match against AEK in Larnaca.

Apparently, he had opened the window of the rented mini-bus and had his body outside, bouncing up and down before falling on the tarmac near Petra tou Romiou site. He has sustained serious head injuries.

Police also said a small amount of drugs was found in his possession and that the driver of the rented vehicle had tested positive to narcotics as well. The 32-year-old driver has been detained.

A group of six men, aged 30-41, had rented the minibus to travel to Larnaca from Paphos Airport.