Welcome 2023! The New Year is here as cities put on spectacular display

Large public fireworks events returned in many major cities for first time after pandemic as the Pacific island of Kiribati, New Zealand and Australia were the first to welcome 2023, with no COVID restrictions.

More than one million people watched the spectacular light shows and firework displays over the iconic harbour, with an estimated global television audience of over a billion.

People watch 9pm fireworks on December 31, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. Photograph: Roni Bintang/Getty Images

As the day unfolds around the world, Asia next in line, followed by Europe and then North America in the early hours tomorrow (Sunday).

