Weekend to start off fine, but clouds and isolated showers expected after noon

On Saturday, the weather will initially be mainly fine, however, increased clouds after noon may bring isolated showers, mainly in the western half of the island and in the mountains.

The winds will initially be variable, weak at 3 Beaufort, and soon becoming weak to moderate, at 3 to 4 Beaufort. However, as the afternoon progresses, the winds will become moderate to strong, at 4 to 5 Beaufort, and locally strong at 5 Beaufort.

The sea will initially be smooth to slight, progressing to slight to moderate in the afternoon.

The temperature will rise to around 33 degrees Celsius inland, around 29 degrees Celsius in the north, southeast, and east coastal areas, around 27 degrees Celsius in the west and southwest coastal areas, and around 24 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

On Sunday, the weather will be cloudy, with isolated showers expected, especially in the western half of the island and later in the mountains and the east.

The temperature on Sunday is expected to experience a slight decrease, remaining below the average for the time of the season.