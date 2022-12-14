Wednesday’s strike by Electricity Authority unions called off the last minute

After a last-minute intervention by Labour Minister Kyriacos Koushos Wednesday’s strike by Electricity Authority unions which also meant programmed power cuts was called off late on Tuesday.

Upon instructions of the President of the Republic, Koushos picked up the phone, spoke with trade unionists and called them to his office late in the afternoon on Tuesday, Philenews reports.

And after about two hours of discussion it was agreed to suspend the painful for consumers measures of workers and to arrange early next week separate meetings of the unions with both the Minister of Energy and that of Finance.

The agreement also provides that Koushos will participate in the upcoming dialogue, which will cover the main demands of the unions.

Union reps are basically concerned over the future of the EAC and the energy sector.

Earlier in the day, EAC workers were widely condemned as strike action was set to see rolling power cuts around parts of the island as of Wednesday evening.

The Transmission System Operator had issued the schedule of the programmed power cuts.